Police conducted more than 3,644 checks in the last 24 hours and reported 39 citizens for violations of COVID-19 measures and seven shop managers.

A Police Spokesman told CNA that most reports concerned the non use of protective mask in public areas and premises.

In Nicosia, from a total of 1,376 checks, four citizens and one shop owner were reported for operating without a safepass.

In Limassol, 368 checks were carried out and 18 persons and one shop owner reported.In Larnaca, from 568 checks four citizens and two shop owners were fined while in Paphos, three individuals and three shop owners were fined for violation of the COVID-19 measures after 230 checks. In Famagusta district, from 696 checks ten people were reported while no one was fined in the Morphou district following 186 checks.

The Traffic Department and the Port and Marine Police carried out 197 and 23 checks respectively with no fines issued