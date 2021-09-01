Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will preside over a meeting of the National Council on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest developments on the Cyprus problem, ahead of his trip to New York later this month, where he will attend the UN General Assembly and have a meeting with the UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres.

Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, said in a statement last week that President Anastasiades will brief the members of the Council on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue as well as his proposal to the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, following statements by the latter on the government`s decision to revoke passports of the Cyprus Republic from 14 Turkish Cypriots, among them Tatar.

President Anastasiades said in statements last month replying to Tatar’s statements following a cabinet’s decision to revoke the Cyprus Re

