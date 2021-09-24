People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to present a negative test at crossing points in Cyprus as of September 27.

A written statement by the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus said that based on an assessment which the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health made on September 23, the situation is determined to be at Level 2 (Orange), where the following measures will be applied at all crossings points as of Monday 27 September (8am):



Level 2 (Orange):No test required for fully vaccinated persons72-hour negative Rapid test or PCR test for unvaccinated persons with the exception of high school students and people residing in Kato Pyrgos who will instead need a 7-day negative Rapid Test or PCR test.

“As per the agreement of the Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, of 2 June, to synchronize the two sides’ respective COVID-19 measures concerning crossings, the Technical Committee on Health has continuously assessed the epidemiological situation,” the statement noted.

“They have also exchanged data on a bi-weekly basis in order to determine the appropriate epidemiological level to be applied at the crossing points, adjusting measures, as appropriate,” it added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.