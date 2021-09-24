Detectives continue to appeal for information and witnesses after a fatal shooting in Haringey.

Police were called at 22:31hrs on Tuesday, 21 September to reports of a man shot on Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road, N8.

A man was found at the scene with gunshot injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While formal identification awaits, his next of kin have been informed and he has been named as Sharmake Mohamud, aged 22 from Newham.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Thursday, 23 September gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Sharmake’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

A murder enquiry in now underway led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Two further people are believed to have been injured in the shooting.

A 24-year-old man [Victim 2] self-presented at a hospital with gunshot injuries – he has been discharged following treatment.

Police subsequently received a call to a residential address in the Edmonton area after a man, aged in his late 30s [Victim 3], reported that he had been shot whilst in the Green Lanes area. He was also taken to hospital and has since been discharged

Four men, all aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder. All four have now been bailed to return to police on a date in early October.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who leads the investigation, said: “We are investigating the brutal murder of a young man. This wanton act has left a family traumatised and mourning the loss of a loved one, while two more people have needed urgent hospital treatment.

“If you witnessed the shooting, have any information or were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please call police. Your information will be treated in complete confidence and you can always call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.

“Although four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder; I want the public to understand this is still very early in the investigation and I am sure further arrests will need to made. We need to take the gun and the gunman off the streets and I need the public’s help to do that.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8093/21SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of the North Area Command Unit, said: “This is a dreadfully sad loss of life and I understand how shocked the community will be.

“My thoughts are with Sharmake’s family at this tragic time. I want the community to know that they can expect to see more officers in the area and to approach them if you want to discuss any concerns or share any information.”