More than 75% of the population in Cyprus has completed their vaccination regime, according to the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the vaccination coverage of the population until Tuesday, 7th September, the Ministry of Health announced that 79.4% of the population aged 18+ has been vaccinated and 75.1% has completed the vaccination scheme.

A total of 38.5% of those aged 16 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least the first dose and 30.5% completed the vaccination regime. A total of 22.3% of those aged 12-15 have been vaccinated with the first dose and 9.2% have completed their vaccination regime.

Pafos remains on the top with 90.4% of the population having been vaccinated with at least one dose, followed by Famagusta and Nicosia districts with 88.8% and 78% respectively, Limassol district with 77.8% and Larnaca district last with 73.8%.