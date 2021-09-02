Mikis Theodorakis is part of the history of AKEL and the People’s Movement of the Left of Cyprus.

AKEL expresses its most profound grief and sorrow at the death of the most prominent cultural artist and fighter Miki Theodorakis, who in turbulent times surged forward with his Art and struggle, expressing an entire era. An era in which Mikis Theodorakis not only had an active participation, but was one of its protagonists. He paid a heavy price for his struggles. Prisons, exile and serious health problems, which he carried until the end of his life.

Mikis Theodorakis was the creator of great songs and compositions. The impact of his work went far beyond the borders of Greece. Mikis was the creator of a culture that embraced all of humanity. Mikis Theodorakis’ work reaches millions of people and becomes a weapon in the struggle for a better life.

His relationship with Cyprus was special and unique. In every trial and suffering of our people he was staunchly on our side. He toured tirelessly among the people by organizing concerts of solidarity with Cyprus, supporting in every way the struggle being waged by the Cypriot people. He chose Cyprus, in 1964, to present the first world premiere of his emblematic work “AXION ESTI”. His interventions were countless to ensure international support for the struggle of the Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, for freedom and independence.

His relations with AKEL and the People’s Movement of the Left of Cyprus more broadly were special and unique. In 1964, immediately after the Turkish bombing of the Tylliria region of Cyprus, Mikis Theodorakis was present together with the leadership of AKEL in Tylliria, being the first to express his support for the wounded, the refugees and the families of those killed in Turkey’s air raids and bombings. In 1965 he participated in the massive marches organised by the People’s Movement of the Left of Cyprus against the British military bases. Immediately after the tragedy of 1974, he took part in the concerts organised by AKEL. His participation in peace and reunification concerts, in anti-war and anti-imperialist marches in Cyprus in 1995, 1999 and 2005 was also notable.

The Central Committee of AKEL, as a token of its appreciation for Mikis Theodorakis’ long-standing contribution to world culture and his struggles for Cyprus and the whole world, awarded Miki Theodorakis on 11 October 2005 the 80th Anniversary Medal of the Communist Party of Cyprus-AKEL and the AKEL “Tefkros Anthias-Theodosis Pierides” Award for Contribution to Culture. Theodorakis was the first non-Cypriot cultural artist to be awarded this Award.

Mikis Theodorakis is part of the history of AKEL and the People’s Movement of the Left of Cyprus.

Your memory will live on for forever, beloved Mikis. Your songs, your cultural legacy and your struggles will accompany us forever.

We express our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Mikis Theodorakis and wish them good strength.