Given the disastrous and dangerous course that developments have taken on the Cyprus problem, AKEL is organising a big mobilisation-march in support of the reunification of our homeland and people.

The call issued for a mobilisation is addressed to every Cypriot who refuses to stand idly by at a time when the colonisation of Varosha and the permanent partition of our homeland have never been more visible. On 3 October, therefore, we march for a solution and reunification and we declare that:

● We do not compromise neither with the occupation-partitionist status quo, nor with Turkey’s new fait accompli being imposed against Cyprus. We reject the Erdogan-Tatar duo’s demand for a two state solution and any form of dichotomous solution.

● We denounce the Turkish announcements on the enclosed area of the city of Famagusta. We demand the implementation of the Resolutions of the UN Security Council. Famagusta belongs to the lawful inhabitants of Famagusta!

● We demand the resumption of the talks from the point where they were interrupted in 2017 for a solution to the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework. We demand from Nicos Anastasiades that he ends his backtrackings and dead-end populism.

● We are struggling for liberation and reunification, peace and justice for our country and people. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots we join our hands over the barbed wire of division and strengthen the flame of hope!