At a time when the negative developments surrounding the Cyprus problem follow one after the other, perhaps the only comforting news of the week was the Europa Nostra Award and the top European Grand Prix award in the category “Dedicated to the Service of Cultural Heritage” presented to the Technical Committee for Cultural Heritage because this Committee has demonstrated over time that it is indeed a constant source of inspiration, a living example of the power that mutual understanding and cooperation can have among the people of our island.

Other than that, we await, without much expectation, to be honest, the meeting of the two leaders with the UN Secretary General tomorrow, while we heard the address of the President of the Republic to the UN General Assembly, the day before yesterday, simply regurgitating Turkey’s aggression against Cyprus. That is correct, but where are the proposals that would make the international community face up to its responsibilities too? Unless Mr.Anastasiades believes that the fanciful “ideas” he submits every now and then can convince anyone of the sincerity of the Greek Cypriot side’s intentions.

The solution of the Cyprus problem and the reunification of our country and people appears perhaps more distant than ever. And yet, just a few years ago, at Crans Montana in 2017, we had missed, according to the UN Secretary General’s own admission as well, a historic opportunity for a comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be arbitrary to say that if we had continued from where we had remained at Crans Montana in 2017, a solution to the Cyprus problem would soon have been within reach. That, after all, has been the position of the Secretary General of the UN Mr. Guterres himself, as well as of the UN Security Council, for four years. Unfortunately, Turkey’s unacceptable demand for a two-state solution on the one hand, and the backtracking/regressions of the Greek Cypriot community on the other, don’t leave any one with much hope now.

Today we are on the brink of the permanent partition of Cyprus. What we have observed in recent years taking place in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone and what we have seen happening this summer in Famagusta substantiate the above-mentioned fears. Of course, no one can guarantee that if we made a genuine effort to resume meaningful negotiations Turkey and Tatar would cooperate to reach a solution within the agreed framework. At the very least, some pressure would have been exerted…

The partitionist status quo is not an unchangeable situation, as many might believe. Every day that passes by changes the facts both on the ground and, more importantly, in people’s minds. Let alone that taking into account the situation in our region, the status quo will always contain a fear too, even if it isn’t confessed. On the other hand, a solution of the Cyprus problem, of course within the framework that has been agreed for years, despite whatever risks, can unleash enormous potential and prospects for progress, development and prosperity in our country.

This is the message that the big march for solution and reunification that is being organised by AKEL next Sunday, 3rd October, in the town of Deryneia just 2 km from occupied Famagusta, seeks to send. That is precisely why the presence of each and every one of us matters.

