[Jailed: Graham Harrison]

A man has been jailed for rape and indecency with a child after being found guilty of non-recent sexual abuse.

Graham Harrison, 56, (13/09/1965) of Newport St, Ryde, Isle of Wight was sentenced on Friday, 17 September following a two week trial at Wood Green Court in August.

Harrison had pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty, after a unanimous verdict by the jury of:

-Three counts of rape

-Two counts of indecency with a child

He was sentenced at the same court to six years in prison

The court heard Harrison was aged between 14 and 17-years-old when he committed the multiple offences.

The crimes took place in north London between 1979 and 1983 and started when the girl was just seven-years-old. It was during time when they were left alone that Harrison would make the little girl touch him sexually and also rape her.

The victim came forward to police in 2017, more than 35 years after the initial offences, and an investigation was launched.

DC Adam Downs, from the Serious Sexual Offences Team, based at Holborn Police Station, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for the Metropolitan Police Service.

“Rape and other serious sexual offences are devastating crimes that can have a lasting impact on victims, their families and communities.

“The sentence is a reminder that historic sexual abuse will always be taken seriously. It is never too late to report these types of offences. I would like to thank the victim for her strength and perseverance.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim to please report it. We will do all we can to investigate, so that perpetrators are brought to justice and victims receive the appropriate support.

“We have specially trained officers who work closely with highly skilled, specialist and emphatic partners to ensure that anyone who has experienced rape, or sexual assault, can have the access they need.”