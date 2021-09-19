A man from north London who raped two men he met on a dating app has been jailed for 14 years.

Aaron Goodey, 23 (06.02.98), of Tramway Avenue, Enfield was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 17 September.

He was found guilty of three counts of rape, two counts of robbery and one count of blackmail at the same court on Monday, 19 July.

The court heard how Goodey was arrested in July 2020 following an investigation into two incidents where men were raped by a man they had met on Grindr. He then took the victims to a cashpoint and forced them to withdraw cash while threatening further violence. Both attacks had taken place in the Enfield area.

Further enquiries resulted in Goodey being linked to a third offence that occurred in Lambeth in January 2020 where a man was assaulted and forced to withdraw money by a man who he had met for consensual sex.

Forensic evidence taken from the victim of the first offence led to scientists identifying Goodey as a potential suspect. Officers carried out further enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage and phone work, which linked him to the three incidents.

Goodey was arrested and interviewed about the attacks. He denied any involvement, but the evidence collected by scientists and officers was overwhelming and led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising charges against him.

Detective Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, from the local policing team in Enfield, said: “Aaron Goodey is a dangerous sexual attacker and posed a significant risk to men across London. He gained access to the victim’s houses before subjecting them to significant sexual attacks, while using and threatening further violence, to extort money.

“This sentence sends a clear message that sexual violence towards any person will not be tolerated in London and I acknowledge the bravery shown by the victims in this case who provided crucial evidence to ensure Goodey cannot offend again.

“I would urge anyone who had been the victim of such an offence to contact police immediately on 101. Any reports will be dealt with sensitively and your identity will be kept confidential. Always call 999 in an emergency.”