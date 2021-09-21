Officers investigating a serious assault at Waltham Cross railway station are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At 3.30pm on Monday 6 September, a man was sat on a bench on the platform when another man approached him and engaged in a short conversation. The man walked away, then returned pulling out a knife from his trousers.

He attacked the victim with the knife, stabbing him multiple times on the platform before they both fell on to the tracks. He then got back on to the platform and walked away.

The victim was taken to hospital after sustaining several stab wounds to his head, ear, and shoulder.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 335 of 06/09/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

