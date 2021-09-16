[VICTIM: Paul Maurice]

A man has appeared in court charged with murder of his father in Bromley.

Sean Maurice, 29 (26.10.91), of Widmore Road, Bromley, was charged on the evening of Wednesday, 15 September. He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 16 September.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 20 September.

Police were called to Widmore Road, Bromley at 22:51hrs on Tuesday, 14 September following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and a London Air Ambulance crew.

They found a 51-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene but despite the best efforts of all involved, he was pronounced dead at 23:56hrs.

He has since been identified as Paul Maurice. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday, 15 September gave his cause of death as stab wounds to his chest.