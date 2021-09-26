Detectives investigating the death of a man in Haringey have charged a man with murder.

Briken Quni, 42 (26.04.79), of no fixed address, was charged on Friday, 24 September. He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 25 September, where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 28 September.

Police were called at approximately 22:00hrs on Tuesday, 21 September after the body of a man was found at a residential property in West Green Road, N15.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He had suffered multiple injuries.

He has been identified as Ergys Koci from Haringey. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Haringey Mortuary on Friday, 24 September established Mr Koci’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. He had also suffered several stab injuries.