Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of maisonettes on Hanley Road in Islington.

Part of a split level maisonette on the second and third floor of a four-storey block was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one person via an internal staircase. Another person was brought to ground level via an aerial ladder. Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 17 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 1329 and the fire was under control by 1413. Fire crews from West Hampstead, Stoke Newington, Islington, Hornsey and Shoreditch fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.