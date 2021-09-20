AKEL GS S.Stefanou: Low expectations from the New York trilateral meeting – The Greek Cypriot side annuls the UN Secretary General with “new ideas”

Our expectations from the trilateral meeting in New York are not high, the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou said.

Speaking to the state radio corporation RIK, S.Stefanou said that his contacts in Athens revealed that there is a common concern about Turkey’s machinations and its attempt to promote the two state solution.

AKEL, the General Secretary of the Party added, assessing the situation, believes that the Greek Cypriot side must be more specific in its proposals. There should have been, said Stefanos Stefanou, a commitment to what the Secretary General of the UN himself supported, that is to say the continuation of the talks from where they had remained at Crans Montana.

The General Secretary of AKEL reiterated his Party’s disagreement with the submission of new proposals, referring to the proposal for a return to 1960 constitution, and said the President of the Republic had not replied to the questions AKEL had posed about the content of the President’s proposal.

The Greek Cypriot side, he added, shouldn’t be bringing ‘new ideas’ by annulling what the Secretary General of the UN and IT itself were saying.