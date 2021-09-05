The London Open House Festival takes place from Saturday 4 September until Sunday 12 September.

Historic buildings, environmental attractions and exhibitions in Enfield will be open to residents and visitors to the borough.

Among the attractions on offer are the new Microsoft Offices (formerly Metaswitch), Enfield Brewery, Enfield Chase Walk and re-wilding, Parish of St Andrew Enfield, Albany Park River Naturalisation self-guided tour, Enfield to Fork exhibition on the history of food in Enfield and artworks at the £6bn Meridian Water development.

For more information visit: https://open-city.org.uk/open-house

#OpenHouseLondon