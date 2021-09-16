Last weekend Crouch End Festival came back to N8 after a hiatus in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. This year the festival was sponsored by local independent estate agents, David Astburys. It is estimated that nearly 3,000 people attended the festival between Friday – Sunday and David Astburys Estate Agents had a stall there where they gave away their branded merch, Crouch End tote bags, and they hosted a football tournament for the kids with a local grassroots football club that they also sponsor called Just Play FC. David Astburys ended the evening by making their special DA popcorn and giving it away to everyone watching Mamma Mia at the open air cinema in Stationer Park!

A great community event supported by a community focused business.

