Kopa League

Sunday September the 19th 2021

Division 1 Results

Omonia London 1-0 Komi Kebir

Olympia 5-3 Apoel

Panathinaikos 6-1 Omonia Youth

Pantel 4-1 Nissi

Two much improved teams kicked off the KOPA League with a goal extravanganza.

Apoel’s Vas Krisikos started the ball rolling when he blasted the ball against the post.

It wasnt long before the first goal came when George Yianni put Alfie Bartram through to score for Olympia.

Apoel equalised ten minutes later when Danny Coolridge scored with a header from a Andrew Chambi throw in.

Olympia regained their lead with a great individual goal from Sam Badass who picked up the ball from the halfway line and dribbled passed three players was tackled recovered the ball to place the ball into the Apoel goal.

Harrison Georgiou made it 3-2 just before halftime with a long distance shot.

Quarter of an hour into the second half a ball was put through to Olympia’s Yemi who pounced on it to blast it into the back of the net to make it 4-2 minutes later Yemi was there to score again to increase Olympias score to 5-2.

There was a late flurry from Apoel when Alex Roussis headed the ball against the bar followed by Jack scoring ending the game 5-3 to Olympia.

In the other games Pantel best Nissi their goals coming from a Chris Spyrou hat trick and Mustafa Mohamed.

Omonia beat Komi Kebir 1-0 with lone goal scored by Harry Philippou from a free kick.