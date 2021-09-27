KOPA League

Olympia 3 Panathinaikos 0

LFA Sunday Trophy

First Round

Komi Kebir v London Ravens called off

SAHA X1 v Apoel 1-5

Woolwich 90 v Omonia called off

Brook Athletic 1 Pantel 5

LFA Junior Cup

First Round

Nissi 1 FC Elevens 1 Nissi lost on penalties.

Due to most teams playing in LFA Cup matches the only KOPA League game that took place was a top of the table clash between Olympia and Panathinaikos.

Panathinaikos had the first good chance when Richard hit the post with a powerful shot from the edge of the box after five minutes.

In the 25th minute Olympia’s Yemi hit the bar then minutes later Yemi was on hand to score the goal when one to one with the opposing keeper Anthony he slotted the ball home.

At the start of the second half Panathinaikos imposed themselves on the game one chance came when Richard’s shot was saved by the keeper followed by Farlhi’s shot being saved off the line.

In the 85th minute Olympia’s Yemi laid the ball off for Reuben to score the second and young Georgevto score the third to give Olympia a 3-1 win.

Pantel travelled to Ilford to face Essex Corintian Premier League side Brook Athletic in the first round of the LFA Sunday Trophy.

With star striker Max Papacosta having to step in between the sticks due to unforseen circumstances and talisman playmaker Christopher Spyrou sidelined due to injury, the boys knew they had to pull together to get a result against tough opposition in hostile conditions.

The boys started off strong pressing the action and giving the opposition no time on the ball and were rewarded in the 20th minute when LB Antonio put in striker Chrsitian Magri with an inch perfect pass who squeezed his finished past the oncoming Brooks keeper. 0-1 Pantel.

Continuing to press the play, Pantel were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute when Nick was pushed in the box. Debutant Ronaldo stepped up but saw his spot kicked expertly saved by the Brooks keeper.

HT 0-1.

The second half started as expected with Brooks pressing and forcing the play. The boys weathered a 15 minute period of pressure with our drilled defence breaking down the spirit of the Brooks front line with an absolute solid performance. The boys were rewarded in the 55th minute when a passage of play led to Christian finding himself one on one with the Brooks keeper and calmly slotting the ball into the bottom right hand corner giving the keeper no chance. 0-2 Pantel.

With the clock running Brooks pressed the play which resulted in a penalty being awarded after a mistimed challenged. The Brooks number 9 stepped up but saw his spot kick emphatically saved by Max diving to his right hand side and keeping hold of the ball.

As the game went on gaps began to open and Doloros was brought down in the Brooks box on the 75th minute. Christian stepped up to squeeze his spot kick past the Brooks keeper and completing his hatrrick! 0-3 Pantel.

With 15 mins remaining the boys shut up shop to see out the game and preserve the clean sheet. A testament to an excellent defensive set up. Stand out performances from our two centre backs Adrian and Mus. Two absolute rocks who had a great understand of the game. Big game big players!

MOM was debutant Ronaldo who put in an absolute shift and bullied the play in the covenanted no.10 role.

Apoel travelled and played at the prestigious Crystal Palace Centre against Saha and won 5-1 their goals coming from Jack Lane 2 23rd & 24th min

Vas Xrisikos 2 58th & 61st min and

Martin Inarho 1 67th min.

Komi Kebir v London Ravens and Woolwich 90 v Omonia called were both called off.