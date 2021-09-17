Maritsa Tsioupra

(from Zodhia)

10.10.1926 – 03.09.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Maritsa Tsioupra on Friday 3rd September at the age of 94. She was much loved and will be deeply missed.

Maritsa leaves behind her son Desmond, her daughters Fotini and Gnosoulla, five grandchildren Sarah, Lisa, Harley, Maritsa and Christoforo, and two great-grandchildren, Robert and Calvin. (Her son, Eddie, passed away in 2017.) She also leaves behind her brother Stavros, and many other loving relatives and friends. The funeral will be taking place on Tuesday September 21st, 2021 at 1.00pm at St Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL and then at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1GN (free parking available in the red spaces). We ask that, instead of flowers, donations be made to Sightsavers (to help cure avoidable blindness all over the world) and The Cypriot Community Centre. Both causes were close to Maritsa’s heart and a donation box will be available on the day.

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Μαρίτσας Τσιούπρα την Παρασκευή 3 Σεπτεμβρίου, σε ηλικία 94 ετών. Αγαπήθηκε πολύ και θα λείψει πολύ.

Η Μαρίτσα αφήνει πίσω τον γιο της Ντέσμοντ, τις κόρες της Φωτεινή και Γνωσούλλα, πέντε εγγόνια, τους Σάρα, Λίζα, Χάρλεϊ, Μαρίτσα και Χριστόφορο. και δύο δισέγγονα, τον Ρόμπερτ και τον Κάλβιν. (Ο γιος της, Έντι, απεβίωσε το 2017.) Αφήνει επίσης πίσω τον αδελφό της Σταύρο και πολλούς άλλους αγαπημένους συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021 στη 1.00 μ.μ. στην εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1GN (δωρεάν χώρος στάθμευσης στους κόκκινους χώρους).

Ζητάμε, αντί για λουλούδια, να γίνουν δωρεές στους Sightsavers (για να θεραπεύσουν την τύφλωση που μπορεί να αποφευχθεί σε όλο τον κόσμο) και στο Κυπριακό Κοινοτικό Κέντρο. Και τα δύο κέντρα ήταν κοντά στην Μαρίτσα και ένα κουτί δωρεών θα είναι διαθέσιμο την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family