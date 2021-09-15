Do you recognise these young men?

Officers investigating a knifepoint robbery on-board a service travelling between St Pancras and Blackfriars stations are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

At just after 11pm on Wednesday 25 August, the victim boarded the southbound service and was approached by two young men a short while later.

They pinned the victim against the train’s window and one pulled out a knife. The men took the victim’s wallet before running off the train.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 24 of 26/08/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

