Part of the ground floor of a detached house was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a tumble dryer.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it. If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

“Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”

The Brigade was called at 2209 and the fire was under control by 2245. Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Barnet and Southgate fire stations attended the scene.