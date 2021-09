Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters are dealing with a house fire on Belmont Park Road in Leyton.

The whole of the roof of the two storey home was damaged by fire. Also part of the first floor was also affected. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1436 and the fire was under control by 1534. Fire crews from Leyton, Walthamstow, Leytonstone and Homerton fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation