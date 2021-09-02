Haringey have been awarded £127million by the Mayor of London – the third highest grant in the capital after ambitious plans to deliver a new generation of council homes were announced.

The huge vote of confidence from Sadiq Khan will be used to build 647 brand new council homes at council rents over the next five years – the fourth highest amount to be delivered by any London borough receiving the funding.

The money comes from the first round of the new Affordable Homes Programme, with boroughs, housing associations and not-for-profits in the capital given £4bn in total.

These providers will be expected to build 29,456 homes, with 57% of the funded homes set to be for social rent.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure one of the highest grants of any local authority in London, which is a real vote of confidence on our ability to deliver on our ambitious plans to build new council homes.

“This funding will go a long way to supporting our efforts to deliver 3,000 high quality, desperately needed council homes in the next decade, built to the very best green and design standards.”

The cash comes with stringent safety and design requirements, and developments of 10 or more homes must be net zero carbon.

The Mayor of London’s office have made it clear that the new £4bn will see 79,000 homes started over the next five years.

To date, 72,550 affordable homes have been started through the 2016 to 2023 programme.

Cllr Gordon added: “We welcome the Mayor’s support for the critical role our housebuilding programme will play in achieving our pledge to become a zero carbon borough by 2041.

“I’m proud that hundreds more families will benefit from a new start and the opportunity for a secure home in warm, safe, good quality council homes.”