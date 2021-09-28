If you’re on a low income and need help managing your money, our Financial Support Team can offer help & advice on:

✅ Debt

✅ Savings

✅ Unclaimed benefits

✅ Childcare costs

✅ And much more…

Call them now on:

📲0208 489 1000 (select option 2 then option 6)

Or to find out about other available support visit: 🌐 bit.ly/2YnGhlF

#HaringeyHereToHelp