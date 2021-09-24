Haringey is in the running for the coveted ‘Council of the Year’ prize at this year’s UK Housing Awards.

The council has been shortlisted for the prestigious national accolade for its ambitious programme to build new council homes in the borough, despite the challenge of the pandemic.

The awards, organised by the publication Inside Housing and Chartered Institute of Housing, celebrates excellence in the housing sector and its valuable impact on the people and communities they serve.

So far, the council has let 25 council homes, currently has 403 under construction and has obtained planning approval for 726.

In just two years, the authority has identified 73 sites which will ultimately deliver 3,000 council homes over the next decade – the first major council building programme in a generation.

As well as building much-needed new council housing, delivering energy efficient, high-quality homes is at the forefront of every project.

Passivhaus design principles are embedded in a development of 41 homes and eight Haringey families will benefit from the first zero carbon council homes built in the borough – ensuring ever increasing energy costs are tackled and tenants have more financial freedom.

Designing bespoke homes for disabled households is also a key part of the housebuilding programme, as well improving public space so that residents can play, socialise and exercise safely.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development said: “Being shortlisted for this award is an excellent achievement for the council’s employees, councillors and our partners delivering the housebuilding programme in what has been the most challenging of times.

“I am enormously proud that in Haringey providing council homes is a top priority and more so that the homes we are building are to the highest environmental and design standards.

“Wherever we build we are also ensuring that the outside spaces are vastly improved. Our ambition is to create desirable homes that are affordable, secure and safe for tenants and to build schemes that enhance the public areas so that neighbouring residents see improvements too.

“Our efforts to deliver 3,000 high-quality council homes will make a real, life-changing difference to people throughout the borough and I want to thank all those involved in delivering this vital programme.”

The winners of the 25th UK Housing Awards will be announced on 25 November 2021.