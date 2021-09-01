HALS has FREE new courses starting 13 September. Meet one of our success stories. Mattia Zavone has been in the UK for four years. He enrolled at HALS in November 2020 as he wanted to improve his English. He signed up for a Level 2 Functional Skills English Programme. Here Mattia tells how doing a course with HALS helped him get a new job:

“When the pandemic hit, I had to take a low paid temporary job. I was not happy in the job, and I was applying for better positions but my level of English was not good enough. I hit upon HALS by chance, and I’ve been very happy with my experience here.

In May, having completed his Functional Skills qualification, Mattia got a better job.

“It was great to leave the job I wasn’t happy in. And I have Haringey to thank for that. Sean at HALS notified me that they were recruiting vaccinators locally and I got in touch.

“I have been doing this work since May. Sean put me in touch with Haringey Works. Dionne at Haringey Works really helped me with the application process, and I have been doing this work since May. It is better paid, and it is so much better to be doing a job I enjoy and where I get to help people.

“I think that it’s good to always have something new to learn, especially in dark times. Focusing on improving my English gave me purpose and a sense of achievement during lockdown. I feel so much more confident as an English speaker now.”

HALS courses: http://ow.ly/FnHw50G1BAY

Haringey Works provides CV, job hunting and interview advice: https://works.haringey.gov.uk/