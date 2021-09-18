Haringey is joining forces with councils across the capital to remind Londoners that HIV is preventable, and that diagnosis is treatable.

Launched this week, the Do It London campaign highlights the ‘four sure’ proven ways to prevent HIV.

In Haringey, and across London, new cases of HIV are going down, but it still remains a major public health challenge.

Around 37,000 Londoners live with HIV, and it is estimated that 2,100 have an undiagnosed HIV infection.

Do It London raises awareness of the methods of preventing HIV to groups most at risk in a determined effort to continue the encouraging recent downtrend in new HIV infections.

The four sure methods of the combination prevention approach are:

testing regularly for the virususing condomsusing the HIV prevention medicine Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)for people who have been diagnosed HIV positive, achieving an “undetectable” viral load through the use of antiretroviral medication. This safeguards the health of people diagnosed with HIV and has the additional benefit of treatment acting as prevention and eliminating the risk of onwards viral transmission

Cllr Lucia das Neves, Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care and Well-Being said: “The health of our residents is a priority, so we’re proud to back this annual campaign, which helps ensure more people in the borough are HIV aware, protecting themselves and each other.

“Do It London is a crucial reminder of the four sure methods of HIV prevention. By raising awareness and providing the facts, we’re confident that new HIV diagnoses will continue to fall and that more people can access treatment when they need it.

“Working with our partners, we’re here to help, so please get in touch if you need our advice and support on HIV testing.”

For information and support, visit the HIV/AIDS | Haringey Council pages on the council website or email [email protected]

In addition to the ‘Do It London’ website, which contains information about each method of prevention, and how to access them, you can also visit the council’s dedicated sexual health webpage for a range of free sexual health and HIV testing services available locally for residents.