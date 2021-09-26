Posted on

After no game for 10 days for Haringey Boro they started brightly. However in the 13 min Ashman cut in from right side and from 25 yards he curled a superb right footed shot into the left side of the goal past the boro keeper

In the 34 min good third man link play between Ashman & Benton saw the latter lob the keeper but his goalward bound effort was superb cleared by Richards

1-0 to the visitors

Hallf Time: 0-1

50 min combination between Cole & Aresti saw Aresti having time and space to pick his spot to slot home from 20 yards 1-1

60 min later a back pass free kick was awarded and tee up by Aresti Michael- Peril drove high into the net from 8 yards 2-1 Boro

Now a fully charged boro sprung forward and Michael-Percil was fouled penalty awarded from the resulting pen was dispatched by Michael-Percil 3-1 Boro

The best move of the match Cole release Olufemi on the right his low searching cross pass found the oncoming Bawling who firm contact beat Janata 4-1 Boro

With East Thurrock pushing forward within 2 minutes Bawling broke clear when Robinson got a touch which was diverted by the keeper Janata to make 5-1 Boro

Full Time:5-1

Attendance: 342

