After no game for 10 days for Haringey Boro they started brightly. However in the 13 min Ashman cut in from right side and from 25 yards he curled a superb right footed shot into the left side of the goal past the boro keeper

In the 34 min good third man link play between Ashman & Benton saw the latter lob the keeper but his goalward bound effort was superb cleared by Richards

1-0 to the visitors

Hallf Time: 0-1

50 min combination between Cole & Aresti saw Aresti having time and space to pick his spot to slot home from 20 yards 1-1

60 min later a back pass free kick was awarded and tee up by Aresti Michael- Peril drove high into the net from 8 yards 2-1 Boro

Now a fully charged boro sprung forward and Michael-Percil was fouled penalty awarded from the resulting pen was dispatched by Michael-Percil 3-1 Boro

The best move of the match Cole release Olufemi on the right his low searching cross pass found the oncoming Bawling who firm contact beat Janata 4-1 Boro

With East Thurrock pushing forward within 2 minutes Bawling broke clear when Robinson got a touch which was diverted by the keeper Janata to make 5-1 Boro

Full Time:5-1

Attendance: 342