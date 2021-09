CASUAL CELEBRATIONS: Casuals players celebrate their winning goal from Alfie Bendle, out of picture

PICTURE: Dewi Lewis

A LFIE Bendle made a mini-mockery of the early league table when his 81st-minute goal gave lowly Corinthian Casuals the win at high-flying Haringey.

The triumph was not as surprising as it looked, considering Casuals’ eye-catching dismissal of fancied Worthing from the FA Cup on Tuesday.