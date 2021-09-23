The Blue Badge Scheme
COVID-19 update
Changes to the Blue Badge application process as we emerge out of national lockdown
The NHS has resumed face-to-face appointments for mobility assessments from the first week of May 2021.
Please bear with us while we work through the small backlog of Blue Badge applications currently on hold because they required a face-to-face mobility assessment with the certified expert assessor.
You will shortly receive correspondence from the assessment team to invite you for an appointment. Please read this letter carefully as there will be additional instructions on what to do when attending your appointment.
We have a duty to protect the integrity of the Blue Badge scheme and should not issue a Blue Badge without proof someone is eligible for one. This shouldn’t stop you from submitting your application for a new Blue Badge or to renew your current Blue Badge.
Please continue to complete your new or renewal Blue Badge application form online (external link).
This will help us to continue processing applications while we work remotely, in line with the latest government advice. We aim to process your application within 30 working days but please allow additional time for unexpected delays during this unprecedented time.
Please note there is a £10 administration fee for all badges issued.
Our enforcement activities remain unchanged. We continue full enforcement of on-street, car park, CCTV bus lane and moving traffic contraventions, so don’t park your vehicle displaying an expired Blue Badge.
If you think your vehicle has been removed, you can contact the TRACE London service (external link).
- What is a Blue Badge?
- Before applying
- How to apply
- What happens next
- Replace your Blue Badge
- Advisory note on the use of UK Blue Badges in the EU
What is a Blue Badge?
A Blue Badge is a permit that helps people with enduring and substantial mobility problems and/or non-visible (hidden) disabilities to access goods and services, by allowing them to park close to their destination. The Blue Badge scheme is open to eligible people with disabilities, whether they’re travelling as a driver or passenger.
Before applying
To see if you’re eligible, please read the criteria guidance below to decide which of these applies to you and what you will need to provide to apply, taking note of what’s required as proof of address and identity.
- Eligible without further assessment – criteria
- Eligible subject to further assessment and non-visible (hidden) disabilities – criteria
- Proof of address and identity
Criteria for those eligible without further assessment
Please note that the entitlement award letter needs to be dated within the last 12 months. If you don’t have a copy of a valid award letter, we’re able to confirm your entitlement by checking with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
|Criteria
|Evidence required
|Disability Living Allowance (DLA) / Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
|Provide one of the following proofs:
|War pensioner’s mobility supplement
|Provide one of the following proofs:
|Registered blind
|
Criteria for those eligible subject to further assessment and non-visible (hidden) disabilities
If you don’t meet the eligibility status without further assessment criteria you may still apply for a badge if one or more of the following applies. However, you will need to provide supporting evidence from an associated certified expert assessor.
We may conduct a joint assessment and refer you for a physical mobility assessment, where appropriate, to determine your eligibility following the initial desk-based assessment of your application.
- Please note, under the new guidance a GP can’t fulfil the role of ‘expert assessor’
|Criteria
|Evidence
|You cannot walk at all
You cannot walk without help from someone else or using mobility aids
You find walking very difficult due to pain, breathlessness, or the time it takes
Walking is dangerous to your health and safety.
|
|You have a terminal illness, which means you cannot walk or find walking very difficult and have a DS1500 form
|
|You have a severe disability in both arms and drive regularly, but cannot operate pay-and-display parking machines
|
|You have a child under the age of 3 with a medical condition that means the child must always be kept near a vehicle in case they need emergency medical treatment or always needs to be accompanied by bulky medical equipment
|
|You are constantly at significant risk to yourselves or others near vehicles, in traffic or car parks
|
|You struggle severely to plan or follow a journey
|
|You find it difficult or impossible to control your actions and lack awareness of the impact you could have on others
|
|You regularly have intense and overwhelming responses to situations causing temporary loss of behavioural control
|
|You frequently become extremely anxious or fearful of public/open spaces
|
Proof of address and identity
You will need to provide one proof of address and one proof of identity. These should be copies of one of the following documents:
Proof of address – one of the following:
- a current council tax bill or reference number so that this may be checked against the council record
- a signed assured shorthold tenancy letter or a signed housing association or council tenancy agreement
- a recently signed and dated letter from HM Revenues or Department of Work and Pensions (DWP)
- a driving license photo identity card showing your current address
Proof of identity – one of the following:
- a driving licence photo identity card showing your current address
- a scan or copy of the information page of your current passport
- your birth or adoption certificate
- a marriage or civil partnership certificate
- a divorce or dissolution certificate
How to apply
Apply online
- Apply for free at the GOV.UK website (external link).
- You will need to upload a colour passport sized photo and all supporting documents.
- Once an application is accepted, you will be emailed a request to make an online payment by credit or debit card.
Please note:
- all renewals are treated the same as brand new applications
- badges are sent by recorded delivery
Apply by post
Download, print and complete the relevant application form:
- Individual (personal) Blue Badge
Blue Badge application form: individuals (PDF, 260KB)
- Organisations
Blue Badge application form: organisations (PDF, 80KB)
Once an application is approved:
- if you include an email address in the application form, you will be asked to pay online by credit/debit card
- if you don’t include an email address in the application form, you will receive a letter requesting cheque payment to be submitted by post
Send completed forms to:
Concessionary Travel
PO Box 55290
N22 9GA
Back to top
What happens next
- We will assess completed applications and let you know the outcome within 30 working days of receiving all parts of your application form.
- If we need more information about your health or disability, we may ask you to request this from a certified expert assessor.
- If your application is unsuccessful, we will write to you with the reasons for our decision and provide details about how you can appeal.
- We will consider appeals against unsuccessful applications within 20 working days.
Replace your Blue Badge
Replace a lost Blue Badge
To replace your lost Blue Badge, you must report the incident first (external link).
After reporting the incident, you will need to inform us and provide a lost property reference number for the incident. You may also need to provide a passport-sized photo of the badge holder if there has been a significant change since the original badge was issued.
Please also send a cheque or postal order for £10 made payable to the ‘London Borough of Haringey’, including your full name and postcode on the back, to:
Concessionary Travel
PO Box 55290
N22 9GA
You can inform us of a lost Blue Badge in one of the following ways:
- online via the GOV.UK website (external link)
- by uploading the details requested using our online contact form
- by sending us the requested information by post to:
Concessionary Travel
PO Box 55290
N22 9GA
Please note that once we’ve received your request, your vehicle will be exempt from enforcement automatically for 21 days.
Replace a stolen Blue Badge
To replace a stolen Blue Badge, you will need to report the incident to the police first (external link).
Alternatively, you may also call 101 to report a minor crime for this type of incident.
After reporting the incident using the link or contact number above, you will need to inform us and provide a crime reference number for the incident reported. You may also need to provide a passport-sized photo of the badge holder if there has been a significant change since the original badge was issued.
Please also send a cheque or postal order for £10 made payable to the ‘London Borough of Haringey’, including your full name and postcode on the back, to:
Concessionary Travel
PO Box 55290
N22 9GA
You can inform us of a stolen Blue Badge in one of the following ways:
- online via the GOV.UK website (external link)
- by uploading the details requested using our online contact form
- by sending us the requested information by post to:
Concessionary Travel
PO Box 55290
N22 9GA
Please note that once we’ve received your request, your vehicle will be exempt from enforcement automatically for 21 days.
Replace a damaged Blue Badge
You will need to return the Blue Badge and clock with a covering note. You may also need to provide a passport-sized photo of the badge holder if there has been a significant change since the original badge was issued.
Please also send a cheque or postal order for £10 made payable to the ‘London Borough of Haringey’, including your full name and postcode on the back, to:
Concessionary Travel
PO Box 55290
N22 9GA
On receipt of your request and the return of the damaged Blue Badge and clock, we aim to process your new badge within 10 working days.
You can inform us of a damaged Blue Badge in one of the following ways:
- online via the GOV.UK website (external link)
- by uploading the details requested using our online contact form
- by sending us the requested information by post to:
Concessionary Travel
PO Box 55290
N22 9GA
Please note that once we’ve received your request, your vehicle will be exempt from enforcement automatically for 21 days.
Advisory note on the use of UK Blue Badges in the EU
The Department of Transport is still discussing with EU member states whether UK Blue Badges can continue to be used in the EU/EEA.
Their advice to UK Blue Badge holders travelling abroad is to check with the country of travel for the current arrangements.
Current advice for Blue Badge holders travelling to the EU/EEA is available on GOV.UK (external link).