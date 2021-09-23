COVID-19 update

Changes to the Blue Badge application process as we emerge out of national lockdown

The NHS has resumed face-to-face appointments for mobility assessments from the first week of May 2021.

Please bear with us while we work through the small backlog of Blue Badge applications currently on hold because they required a face-to-face mobility assessment with the certified expert assessor.

You will shortly receive correspondence from the assessment team to invite you for an appointment. Please read this letter carefully as there will be additional instructions on what to do when attending your appointment.

We have a duty to protect the integrity of the Blue Badge scheme and should not issue a Blue Badge without proof someone is eligible for one. This shouldn’t stop you from submitting your application for a new Blue Badge or to renew your current Blue Badge.

Please continue to complete your new or renewal Blue Badge application form online (external link).

This will help us to continue processing applications while we work remotely, in line with the latest government advice. We aim to process your application within 30 working days but please allow additional time for unexpected delays during this unprecedented time.

Please note there is a £10 administration fee for all badges issued.

Our enforcement activities remain unchanged. We continue full enforcement of on-street, car park, CCTV bus lane and moving traffic contraventions, so don’t park your vehicle displaying an expired Blue Badge.

If you think your vehicle has been removed, you can contact the TRACE London service (external link).

What is a Blue Badge?

A Blue Badge is a permit that helps people with enduring and substantial mobility problems and/or non-visible (hidden) disabilities to access goods and services, by allowing them to park close to their destination. The Blue Badge scheme is open to eligible people with disabilities, whether they’re travelling as a driver or passenger.

Before applying

To see if you’re eligible, please read the criteria guidance below to decide which of these applies to you and what you will need to provide to apply, taking note of what’s required as proof of address and identity.

Criteria for those eligible without further assessment

Please note that the entitlement award letter needs to be dated within the last 12 months. If you don’t have a copy of a valid award letter, we’re able to confirm your entitlement by checking with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Table: Eligible without further assessment Criteria Evidence required Disability Living Allowance (DLA) / Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Provide one of the following proofs: DLA – a full copy of current entitlement letter showing receipt of the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance

PIP – a full copy of the entitlement letter showing you receive Personal Independence Payment because you can’t walk more than 50 metres (or a score of 8 points or more under the ‘moving around’ activity of the mobility component)

PIP – a full copy of the entitlement letter showing you receive the mobility component of PIP and have obtained 10 points specifically for Descriptor E under the ‘planning and following journeys’ activity, on the grounds that you are unable to undertake any journey because it would cause you overwhelming psychological distress

PIP – a full copy of the entitlement letter showing you score 10 points in the ‘planning and following journeys’ part of your mobility assessment for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) – specifically, the 10 points which says, “Cannot undertake any journey because it would cause overwhelming psychological distress to the claimant” War pensioner’s mobility supplement Provide one of the following proofs: a current copy of entitlement letter showing that you receive a War Pensioner’s Mobility Supplement

you have received a lump sum benefit within tariff levels 1-8 of the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces (Compensation) Scheme and have been certified as having a permanent and substantial disability which causes inability to walk or very considerable difficulty in walking Registered blind a copy of Certificate of Visual Impairment (CVI) showing severely sight impaired/blind (formally known as BD8 certificate)

Criteria for those eligible subject to further assessment and non-visible (hidden) disabilities

If you don’t meet the eligibility status without further assessment criteria you may still apply for a badge if one or more of the following applies. However, you will need to provide supporting evidence from an associated certified expert assessor.

We may conduct a joint assessment and refer you for a physical mobility assessment, where appropriate, to determine your eligibility following the initial desk-based assessment of your application.

Please note, under the new guidance a GP can’t fulfil the role of ‘expert assessor’

Table: Eligible subject to further assessment and non-visible (hidden) disabilities Criteria Evidence You cannot walk at all You cannot walk without help from someone else or using mobility aids You find walking very difficult due to pain, breathlessness, or the time it takes Walking is dangerous to your health and safety. Supporting evidence of your walking difficulties, the underlying medical conditions causing these problems and/or the dangers to your health as a direct result of efforts to walk.

If referred for a mobility assessment with an expert assessor because it isn’t possible to clearly determine your eligibility for a Blue Badge following the initial desk-based assessment, please bring supporting medical evidence relating to your disability with you to your appointment. You have a terminal illness, which means you cannot walk or find walking very difficult and have a DS1500 form Please provide a copy of the DS1500 form You have a severe disability in both arms and drive regularly, but cannot operate pay-and-display parking machines Supporting medical evidence from a certified expert assessor to verify the disability and how the car has been adapted, and

Proof of vehicle registration or insurance documents which contain statements to this effect

In addition, if you have registered your vehicle with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) you may also provide a copy of both sides of your photocard driving licence You have a child under the age of 3 with a medical condition that means the child must always be kept near a vehicle in case they need emergency medical treatment or always needs to be accompanied by bulky medical equipment Supporting evidence from a certified expert assessor to verify and outline medical condition(s) and the need for the child to be near a vehicle at all times so they can be treated in the vehicle or quickly driven to receive emergency treatment, or the need to always travel with bulky medical equipment You are constantly at significant risk to yourselves or others near vehicles, in traffic or car parks Supporting evidence from a certified expert assessor to verify the disability and how conditions cause these problems

SEN reports (now ECHP reports) clearly stating the condition and effects they cause You struggle severely to plan or follow a journey Supporting evidence from a certified expert assessor to verify the disability and how these conditions effect you You find it difficult or impossible to control your actions and lack awareness of the impact you could have on others Supporting evidence from a certified expert assessor to verify the disability and how conditions cause these problems You regularly have intense and overwhelming responses to situations causing temporary loss of behavioural control Supporting evidence from a certified expert assessor to verify the disability and how conditions cause these problems You frequently become extremely anxious or fearful of public/open spaces Supporting evidence from a certified expert assessor to verify the disability and how conditions cause these problems

Proof of address and identity

You will need to provide one proof of address and one proof of identity. These should be copies of one of the following documents:

Proof of address – one of the following:

a current council tax bill or reference number so that this may be checked against the council record

a signed assured shorthold tenancy letter or a signed housing association or council tenancy agreement

a recently signed and dated letter from HM Revenues or Department of Work and Pensions (DWP)

a driving license photo identity card showing your current address

Proof of identity – one of the following:

a driving licence photo identity card showing your current address

a scan or copy of the information page of your current passport

your birth or adoption certificate

a marriage or civil partnership certificate

a divorce or dissolution certificate

How to apply

Apply online

Apply for free at the GOV.UK website (external link).

You will need to upload a colour passport sized photo and all supporting documents.

Once an application is accepted, you will be emailed a request to make an online payment by credit or debit card.

Please note:

all renewals are treated the same as brand new applications

badges are sent by recorded delivery

Apply by post

Download, print and complete the relevant application form:

Once an application is approved:

if you include an email address in the application form, you will be asked to pay online by credit/debit card

if you don’t include an email address in the application form, you will receive a letter requesting cheque payment to be submitted by post

Send completed forms to:

Concessionary Travel

PO Box 55290

N22 9GA

What happens next

We will assess completed applications and let you know the outcome within 30 working days of receiving all parts of your application form.

of receiving all parts of your application form. If we need more information about your health or disability, we may ask you to request this from a certified expert assessor.

If your application is unsuccessful, we will write to you with the reasons for our decision and provide details about how you can appeal.

We will consider appeals against unsuccessful applications within 20 working days.

Replace your Blue Badge

Replace a lost Blue Badge

To replace your lost Blue Badge, you must report the incident first (external link).

After reporting the incident, you will need to inform us and provide a lost property reference number for the incident. You may also need to provide a passport-sized photo of the badge holder if there has been a significant change since the original badge was issued.

Please also send a cheque or postal order for £10 made payable to the ‘London Borough of Haringey’, including your full name and postcode on the back, to:

Concessionary Travel

PO Box 55290

N22 9GA

You can inform us of a lost Blue Badge in one of the following ways:

online via the GOV.UK website (external link)

by uploading the details requested using our online contact form

by sending us the requested information by post to:

Concessionary Travel

PO Box 55290

N22 9GA

Please note that once we’ve received your request, your vehicle will be exempt from enforcement automatically for 21 days.

Replace a stolen Blue Badge

To replace a stolen Blue Badge, you will need to report the incident to the police first (external link).

Alternatively, you may also call 101 to report a minor crime for this type of incident.

After reporting the incident using the link or contact number above, you will need to inform us and provide a crime reference number for the incident reported. You may also need to provide a passport-sized photo of the badge holder if there has been a significant change since the original badge was issued.

Please also send a cheque or postal order for £10 made payable to the ‘London Borough of Haringey’, including your full name and postcode on the back, to:

Concessionary Travel

PO Box 55290

N22 9GA

You can inform us of a stolen Blue Badge in one of the following ways:

online via the GOV.UK website (external link)

by uploading the details requested using our online contact form

by sending us the requested information by post to:

Concessionary Travel

PO Box 55290

N22 9GA

Please note that once we’ve received your request, your vehicle will be exempt from enforcement automatically for 21 days.

Replace a damaged Blue Badge

You will need to return the Blue Badge and clock with a covering note. You may also need to provide a passport-sized photo of the badge holder if there has been a significant change since the original badge was issued.

Please also send a cheque or postal order for £10 made payable to the ‘London Borough of Haringey’, including your full name and postcode on the back, to:

Concessionary Travel

PO Box 55290

N22 9GA

On receipt of your request and the return of the damaged Blue Badge and clock, we aim to process your new badge within 10 working days.

You can inform us of a damaged Blue Badge in one of the following ways:

online via the GOV.UK website (external link)

by uploading the details requested using our online contact form

by sending us the requested information by post to:

Concessionary Travel

PO Box 55290

N22 9GA

Please note that once we’ve received your request, your vehicle will be exempt from enforcement automatically for 21 days.

Advisory note on the use of UK Blue Badges in the EU

The Department of Transport is still discussing with EU member states whether UK Blue Badges can continue to be used in the EU/EEA.

Their advice to UK Blue Badge holders travelling abroad is to check with the country of travel for the current arrangements.

Current advice for Blue Badge holders travelling to the EU/EEA is available on GOV.UK (external link).

