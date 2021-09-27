If your child was born between 1 September 2010 & 31 August 2011 & you live in #Haringey, you will need to apply for a secondary school place for September 2022. The deadline is 31 October 2021.
Check out our website, and/or attend a Q&A/talk, for help -> bit.ly/3ADuwWp
Haringey; Applying for Secondary School
If your child was born between 1 September 2010 & 31 August 2011 & you live in #Haringey, you will need to apply for a secondary school place for September 2022. The deadline is 31 October 2021.