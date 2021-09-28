Panathinaikos has stunned high flying Volos in matchday 4 of the Greek Super League and PAOK take the first derby win against AEK, cementing a third win for the season.

The Greens came out swinging on home soil on Saturday, starving Volos of any hope from the get go. Carlitos scored the first goal of the match just three minutes in, followed by Fotis Ioannidis a mere minute later.

Panathinaikos held a 2-0 lead until the 33rd minute, when midfielder Anastasios Chatzigiovannis bumped the team up again with another goal. By half time the Greens had set up a near impossible expectation for Volos to catch up to, especially when Mateus Vital successfully popped a penalty shot through the posts.

Volos’ only goal came from Levent Gülen in the second half, but Panathinaikos did not let up its crusade, dealing one final blow in the 69th minute thanks to Carlitos, who bookended the match with his goals.

Olympiacos also continued its winning streak on Saturday, beating out Asteras Tripolis 2-0. The Reds also took and held an early lead, as Francisco Soares pulled through a goal in the seventh minute thanks to an assist from Girogos Masouras.

It wasn’t a great day for Asteras goalkeeper Nikolaos Papadopoulos, who on top of conceding a goal to the opposing team, managed to give Olympiacos an extra lead with an own goal.

On Sunday Lamia and Panetolikos came together and produced a fairly even match throughout the 90 minutes. It was a game of goal scoring ping-pong, starting with Lamia’s Kyriakos Mazoulouxis who put through the team’s first goal at 10 minutes. Striker Frederico Duarte responded for Panetolikos, equalising the score at 30 minutes.

The teams essentially repeated a similar pattern in the second half, with Cristopher Núñez bringing Lamia back into the lead at 66 minutes, but the team’s chance at a victory celebration was cut short after Ivan Varone scored for Panetolikos one minute into overtime.

Later on in the evening AEK and PAOK kicked off their first derby game. This was also PAOK’s third consecutive win, after a shocking first round loss to PAS Giannina. The team put on one if its more convincing wins of the season so far, with Diego Biseswar and Jasmin Kurtić scoring the two goals on home soil.

PAS Giannina have surprisingly remained unbeaten and reached eight points after its 1-1 draw with OFI on Monday. All the goal scoring action was kept in the first half as Juan Neira made a successful penalty for OFI, but Nicolae Milinceanu made sure Giannina didn’t fall behind, scoring for his time 10 minutes later.

Over at Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Apollon Smyrni got off scot free for the first time in the season with a goalless draw at home against Ionikos.

Aris capped off matchday 4 with its first major win of the season, taking out a struggling Atromitos 3-1. Midfielder Daniel Mancini set the tone for Aris just 10 minutes into the match, scoring with an assist from Daniel Sundgren. Srđan Spiridonović equalised the score right before the halftime whistle.