PAS Giannina and Volos are the unlikely leaders of the Super League after two rounds of games.

After beating PAOK, the Ioannina team defeated Panathinaikos too, again with a 1-0 score, on Saturday to double its victories and impress with its efficiency in attacking and solid game in defending.

At its home game against the Greens on Saturday PAS scored with less than five minutes on the clock through Michael Gardawski, with Panathinaikos offering no response.

Volos beat Apollon Smyrnis 3-1 on the road on Sunday, and is also on six points from two games.

The match of the weekend took place in Crete, as AEK blew a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with host OFI on Saturday.

AEK led up to the 78th minute with goals from Sergio Araujo, Steven Zuber and Karim Ansarifard, while being left with 10 men from the 36th, but Sergio Neira’s brace and Praxitelis Vouros’ equalizer in injury time salvaged an unlikely point for the Iraklio club.

Champion Olympiakos won 2-1 at Lamia to join AEK on four points, having Pape Cisse and Andreas Bouchalakis on the scoresheet. Tasos Karamanos pulled one back for Lamia.

Cup holder PAOK took its first points with a 1-0 win at Asteras Tripolis through an Adelino Vieirinha penalty kick.

Panetolikos triumphed 2-1 at Atromitos, while Ionikos scored its first win in the Super League in 14 years after its long absence from the top flight, beating visiting Aris 1-0 on Friday.