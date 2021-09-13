After two postponements and a long time waiting, the Greek Super League finally got under way this weekend – but it was worth the wait: PAS Giannina stunned PAOK in Thessaloniki and Atromitos held Olympiakos in Piraeus, while Panathinaikos and AEK made emphatic starts.

Champion Olympiakos kept misfiring in the second half at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday to concede a goalless draw to visiting Atromitos.

A little earlier, Cup holder PAOK lost 1-0 at home to PAS Giannina due to Pedro Conde’s punishing of PAOK keeper Zivko Zivkovic’s huge error in the dying minutes at Toumba.

AEK made no mistake at home against 10-man Ionikos, winning 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, goals coming from three new signings: Damien Le Tallec, Nordin Amrabat and Steven Zuber.

On Saturday Panathinaikos was even more prolific, downing Apollon Smyrnis which also ended the game with 10 men. The Greens won 4-0 and had Carlitos (twice), Mauricio and Sotiris Alexandropoulos on the scoresheet.

In other weekend games, Volos downed Lamia 1-0 and Panetolikos shared a 0-0 draw with Asteras Tripolis.

Kathimerini