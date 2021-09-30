Greece will continue to aid the Republic of Cyprus in its efforts to resume negotiations to find a mutually acceptable and comprehensive solution for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with a single sovereignty, a single international personality, and a single citizenship, as provided for in all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



This was conveyed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias, in a congratulatory message to his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides on the 61st anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Cyprus. In his message Dendias also says that Turkish demands for a so-called “solution” of two separate states are completely unacceptable.



Dendias also notes that the solution must ensure the rights of all Cypriot citizens, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, through the implementation of the European acquis throughout Cyprus, and fulfil the vision of the Cypriot people to live in a reunited Republic of Cyprus, free from the occupying troops and the anachronistic system of guarantees and invasive rights of third parties.



Dendias praises the commitment of the Republic of Cyprus to finding a mutually acceptable and comprehensive fair, sustainable and operational solution to the Cyprus problem based on the relevant decisions of the United Nations Security Council and the European acquis.

Furthermore, he expressed his certainty that the Republic will not back down from its commitment because of the ongoing Turkish efforts to impose new faits accomplis in Varosha and the Cypriot maritime zones, but also by Turkey`s insistence on its completely unacceptable demands for a so-called “solution” of two separate states or a confederation.



He also notes that Cyprus, a member state of the United Nations and the EU, despite the continued illegal Turkish occupation of more than a third of its territory, “remains firmly on the trajectory of the most developed societies, maintaining and strengthening excellent relations with most of the countries in the wider region, both bilaterally and within the framework of our common multilateral regional partnerships “.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.