The government has been working on a solution of the Cyprus problem and vindication of our national goals, Secretary of the Council of Ministers Theodosis Tsiolas said on Wednesday, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new offices of the Makrasyka Community Council in Oroklini.

Tsiolas assured that “the government has not stopped working on and seeking the creation of the right conditions for a solution of the Cyprus problem and vindication of our national goals. It responsibly and calmly conveys, both to our partners in the European Union and to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the message for a just solution that will reunite our island, without occupation troops”.

He said that “in full respect of international law and the European acquis, we are trying to address the deadlock created by Turkey’s threats against human rights, international law, and the ongoing efforts for stability and peace in our wider region”.

“Almost half a century since the tragic events of the Turkish invasion the wounds in our country are still open”, he said, noting that “it is our duty to continue our struggle collectively away from disunity and intolerance”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.