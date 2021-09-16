We are here today, at the monument to Pavlos Fyssas, who fell victim to fascism, the far-right Golden Dawn party and at the same time to express our gratitude because even with his death Pavlos Fyssas unmasked fascism, the far-right and Golden Dawn. If only it hadn’t happened, but ultimately Pavlos’ sacrifice also led to the Golden Dawn being exposed as a criminal organization, which led the leadership of this criminal organization behind bars in prison

At the same time, Pavlos Fyssas’ sacrifice confirmed an axiom that history teaches us. That is, ideas cannot be murdered.

What I see on the poster for the Pavlos Fyssas event that will take place, this “Don’t be afraid of them!” says it all. These are fearful times. They are investing in fear to suppress popular reaction. We who believe in people, noble values and ideals mustn’t be afraid to hold our heads high and continue our struggles to wipe out fascism, the far-right and what fascism stands for which essentially murders the value of life and the value of expectation in life and progress and in humanity itself, from the world map.

On behalf of AKEL, I lay these flowers in memory of Pavlos Fyssas. We will honor the memory of Pavlos Fyssas as we have honored it until today with our struggles, our actions against fascism and every ideology that kills humanity and its perspective.

Pavlos was a Greek musician and rapper, notable for his participation and performance in musical projects, as well as for his anti-fascist activism. He toured well-known venues in Athens and throughout Greece. He was murdered on 18 September 2013 by a member of the Golden Dawn[

Pavlos Fyssas is Immortal!