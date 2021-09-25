Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou after the meeting with the Famagusta Refugee Movement

23 September 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

We had a meeting today with a delegation from the Famagusta Refugee Movement, which has been active for many years, both in the direction of society for the achievement of a solution of the Cyprus problem, a solution that will liberate and reunite our homeland, but also for the promotion of the solution of a number of problems refugees face.

We discussed both of these issues at the meeting. As far as the Cyprus problem is concerned, we are up against a Turkey with a crescendo of intransigence, while the issue of Famagusta came to the surface with particular poignancy in view of Turkey’s illegal actions in the enclosed area of Famagusta. Actions which also constitute a violation of the relevant resolutions of the UN.

AKEL’s position is that against the background of this provocative behaviour by Turkey and the Turkish side’s attempt to move away from the agreed basis for a solution, as provided for in the relevant resolutions of the UN and the High-Level Agreements, we must be particularly consistent and steadfast on the body of work that has been agreed, on the resolutions and the need to continue negotiations from the point where they were interrupted at Crans Montana, preserving the convergences recorded and negotiating within the Framework submitted by the Secretary General of the UN.

We are going through difficult times. The permanent partition is threatening us and we need to take specific initiatives, always within the framework of the resolutions of the UN, in order to create momentum for the resumption of the negotiations from the point at which they had left off.

We also exchanged specific views with the Movement, which has elaborated specific proposals, on the various problems refugees face and on providing support for refugees. We have agreed that we shall be in contact. We are at their disposal whenever we can so that refugees at all times, so long as the Cyprus problem is open and without a solution, will receive the necessary support and comfort from the state.

I would like to thank the Movement for the meeting and I’d like express my satisfaction because the Movement is working towards mobilising civil society to achieve the key and decisive goal which is none other than the achievement of a solution so that our country can at long last be liberated and reunited.