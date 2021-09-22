From 1 October many EU citizens will not be able to use their national ID cards to enter the UK.
❗️You won’t be able to use an EU national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October unless you:
– have settled status or pre-settled status;
– have a pending application to the EU Settlement Scheme;
– have an EU Settlement Scheme family permit;
– have a frontier worker permit.
More ℹ https://www.gov.uk/guidance/visiting-the-uk-as-an-eu-eea-or-swiss-citizen
