From 16 September, residents will be able to book collections of up to six items for free, for an unlimited number of times per year.

Many different items can be collected including furniture, bicycles, carpets and beds. A premium service will also be available, where a collection date can be selected for a charge of just £15. The easiest way to book an appointment will be via the Enfield Council website at www.enfield.gov.uk/bulkywaste.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Rick Jewell said: “This Council wants to make Enfield a fairer place to live and has recognised that many families are still living with financial challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, some residents do not have the means to access the current bulky waste service or are unable to visit Barrowell Green with their items.

“By making these changes, we will deliver an improved service offer for all the residents of the borough. It will ensure that all residents can dispose of their bulky waste easily and consistently. At the same time, it’s important to remember to repair and reuse where possible and dispose of all waste appropriately.”

While electrical items cannot be picked up by the Council’s team without a small charge, free electrical collections are provided by Clearabee. In addition, good quality furniture and white goods can still be collected by the charity, British Heart Foundation. Barrowell Green is currently open every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

To ensure there is no abuse of the system – for example those undertaking regular house clearances – the service will monitor closely individuals’ booking requests.

Cllr Jewell added: “While I am very pleased that we are able to offer this service to residents, I want to emphasise that we will continue to investigate and prosecute people who dump waste. While there has never, ever been a good reason for fly-tipping, there really is no excuse now. Be warned.”