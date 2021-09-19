Four wins on the trot including one in the FA Vase for the new manager of New Salamis Richard Georgiou lifting them to 5th place in the Spartan South Midlands League.

It was a difficult game against Ardley but the reds got off to a good start when Ryan Herval had a blaster of a shot saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

A goal came eventually in the 30th minutè when George Lutayaa passed to Charlie Georgiou who laid the ball to his right for Arti Krasniqi to hammer the ball into the corner of the net.

Just before the half time break the New Salamis player Luke Foster was pulled down and penalty awarded to New Salamis and the Ardley keeper did well to stop Charlie Georgiou from scoring.

Deniz Mehmet scored pushing in from the left and firing home to make it 2-0.

Ardley reduced the score to 2-1.

Final score 2-1a good win for New Salamis.Now they have a big game in the FA Vase versus Takely next Friday 24th September 2021 at 7.45pm at Haringey Borough stadium.