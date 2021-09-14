Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a suspected cannabis factory on Sheldon Road in Edmonton.

Half of the first floor of a mid-terraced house was damaged by fire and part of the loft space was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.

“They’re often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.

“Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.

“It’s important that people know the key signs and inform the police so that they can act swiftly to prevent these dangerous fires from happening.”

The Brigade was called at 0806 and the fire was under control by 0940. Fire crews from Edmonton, Tottenham, Southgate and Enfield fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical.