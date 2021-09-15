Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house converted into flats on Victoria Road in Finsbury Park.

Part of a five-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 2001 and the fire was under control by 2040. Fire crews from Hornsey, Holloway and Kentish Town fire stations were at the scene.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical and involved a rice cooker.