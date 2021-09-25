FILM OF THE WEEK

ROSE PLAYS JULIE



This tense psychological drama is assuredly directed by the dynamic Irish duo Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, who first came to prominence with their striking HELEN back in 2008. They cemented their reputation with MISTER JOHN a few years later and now they write and direct another gripping film about a university student called Rose (Ann Skelly), who even though she has a loving relationship with her adoptive parents, decides to search for her real parents. She puts a hold to her veterinary studies and travels from Dublin to London, determined to track down her mother Ellen (Orla Brady). But Ellen, now a successful film actress, refuses to have anything to do with her illegitimate daughter, which breaks Rose’s heart and makes her even more determined to know more about the events that led to her birth.

It is superbly acted with a spellbinding lead performance from Skelby, who as Rose is forced by circumstances to change her identity and become Julie, so she could also get closer to her biological father Peter (Aidan Gillen). Brady is also excellent as her traumatised mother, holding a deep secret while Gillen is perfectly cast as the charming but creepy archaeologist. Hugely atmospheric and perfectly complimented by great use of sound which builds up to a nail biting crescendo.

SWEETHEART



I first saw this likable coming of age story earlier this year at BFI Flare Film Festival and now on a second viewing, I still found Marley Morrison’s feature film debut engaging but also a bit rough around the edges. She tells the story of AJ (Nell Barlow), a 17-year-old, who reluctantly agrees to spend a week with her family in a British Seaside Holiday Park. She is moody and dreams of spending a gap year trip knitting jumpers for elephants until she meets the park’s resident lifeguard Isla (Ella-Rae Smith)…

It is good to see first love seen from a young gay woman’s point of view without any of the usual angst of coming out to her family. Nell Barlow is very watchable and shares a winning chemistry with Ella-Rae Smith, as the object of her desire.

NINJABABY



This charming film from Denmark’s Yngvild Sve Flikke (Kristine Kujah Thorpe) tells the story of Rakel, a free spirited 23-year-old, who one day to her surprise discovers she is six months pregnant following a one-night stand. Her current boyfriend is OK with this kind of unexpected news, but Rakel is definitely not ready to have a baby…

The premise is familiar and recalls films like JUNO, but Flikke’s imaginative direction also introduces an animated character called NINJABABY, who jumps out of Rakel’s notebook making comments about her predicament.

An engaging film with a strong central performance worth catching!

THE MALTESE FALCON



Time for celebration – John Huston’s timeless debut feature is back in cinemas just in time to coincide with its 80th anniversary. A ground-breaking feature adapted by Daniel Hammett’s novel-one of the first of the film noir genre which introduced private investigator Sam Spade superbly played by Humphrey Bogart.

The action opens in Spade’s San Francisco office where a femme fatale enters the scene (Mary Astor). She is distraught and concerned about the fate of her sister but as soon as Spade’s agrees to take her case his partner gets murdered…

A labyrinthine plot with wonderful character actors including Sydney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre both impatient to lay their hands on the unreachable Maltese Falcon. A must!

FRIGHTFEST (PT3)

Yet more delights from this year’s Festival.

THE RETALIATORS:



One of the Festival’s highlights is this compelling revenge story of an honourable pastor (Michael Lombard), whose life is shattered after his beloved teenage daughter is brutally murdered by a violent criminal. His search for truth leads him to a spiral of unspeakable acts…

Samuel Gonzalez Jr. and Bridget Smith direct this satisfying thriller perfectly complimented by terrific rock sounds and extreme horror. A cross between DEATH WISH and THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE that delivers!

SOUND OF VIOLENCE:



An assured directorial debut from writer/director Alex Noyce, who tells the story of Alexis (Jasmin Savoy Brown), a formerly deaf girl now on a killing spree following her family’s brutal murder. A watchable slasher movie – probably the horror flipside to the recent SOUND OF METAL – with a sympathetic heroine, an artist in fact who gets inspiration in composing her music by killing.

KING KNIGHT: A likable dark comedy about a modern-day coven of witches in a small California community with Matthew Gray Gubler and Angela as Thorn and Willow. They are the priest and priestess in this silly but fun journey of self-discovery. It is written and directed with lots of energy and imagination by Richard Bates Jr.

SLAPFACE: A dark psychological drama about a boy called Lucas (August Maturo), who lives with his older brother Tom (Mike Manning) following their mother’s death. Lucas is a lonely boy who creates a relationship with a monster from the woods…

It is an intriguing film by writer /director Jeremiah Kipp, but sadly it loses its momentum towards the end.

