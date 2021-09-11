Dearly Beloved in the Lord,

It is with great joy that we announce that on Wednesday, 15 September 2021, feast day of the Great Martyr Nikitas, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain will celebrate His name day,

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will receive guests following the Divine Liturgy and between 5:00 and 7:00 pm at the Archdiocesan Headquarters.

Wishing you health and the blessing of Almighty God on your endeavours, we remain with blessing and love in Christ.

From the Office of the Chancellor of the Holy Archdiocese