The share of the EU population aged 20 – 24 that has had at least an upper secondary level of education rose by 7% in 2020 compared to 2002, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office.



This percentage increased from 77% in 2002 to 84% in 2020. The percentage of Cypriots between 20 – 24 that have attained at least an upper secondary level of education in 2020 was at 77%



The three regions that recorded the highest share of young people aged 20-24 years with at least an upper secondary level of education were all Greek: Thessalia and Ipeiros (both 99%) followed closely by Dytiki Makedonia (98%).



The highest shares of women aged 20-24 years with at least an upper secondary level of education were recorded in Thessalia in Greece (100%), Jadranska Hrvatska in Croatia and Ipeiros in Greece (both 99%)



The highest shares of men were recorded in three Greek regions: Dytiki Makedonia and Ipeiros (both 99%) and Thessalia (98%).



The lowest levels of upper secondary educational attainment were recorded in Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta in Spain (50%), Região Autónoma dos Açores (62%) and Illes Balears in Spain (65%).