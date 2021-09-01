Enfield Council’s new property licensing scheme designed to make private renting fairer, and protect renters’ rights by improving housing conditions, tackling factors that make deprivation worse and addressing anti-social behaviour goes live on 1 September.

The Selective Licensing Scheme comes into force on 1 September 2021, and covers properties that are privately rented to one or two persons or one family households across 14 areas of the borough. Landlords and letting agents need to check if their property is in the part of the borough that needs a licence and are responsible for applying for a licence.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Licensing and Regulatory Services, Cllr George Savva, said: “The Council is committed to reducing inequality and building a fairer Enfield for all, and that means we will do everything we can to prevent criminal landlords taking advantage of people’s desperate need for a home.

“This licensing scheme will help protect private renters to ensure they live in safe and secure homes and whilst many private landlords and agents manage their properties well and provide a good service to their tenants, the conditions being experienced by some private renters, often properties occupied by some of the most vulnerable private tenants for whom housing options are limited. For those responsible landlords in the borough, schemes like this help to level the playing field.

“The Selective Licensing Scheme has been introduced in areas where evidence shows there is a large number of rented properties that have poor property conditions and standards, high level of deprivation and a significant and persistent problem caused by anti-social behaviour.

“Licensing will drive up housing standards in a growing private rented sector and help both tenants and landlords manage rented properties to a higher standard. “

The Selective Licensing Scheme covers Bowes, Edmonton Green, Enfield Highway, Enfield Lock, Haselbury, Jubilee, Lower Edmonton, Palmers Green, Ponders End, Southbury, Southgate Green, Turkey Street, Upper Edmonton and Chase Wards.

Landlords can apply for a selective licence now in advance of the scheme coming into force on 1 September 2021. The cost of a five year licence is £600.

The Selective Licensing Scheme is in addition to the borough wide Additional Licensing Scheme for House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) which was introduced on 1 September 2020.

Landlords who rent a property to three or four people, living in two or more households, sharing facilities, who have not already done so, must apply for a HMO licence under the Additional licensing Scheme or face enforcement action. We have started issuing fines and prosecution for properties that have not yet licensed under the Additional licensing Scheme.

More information about licensing schemes, including information for landlords about how to apply, is available on the council’s website.