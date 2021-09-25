Eighteen-year-old tennis champion Emma Raducanu has been unveiled as the newest ambassador for the jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

Emma, who went from anonymous sixth-former to one of the world’s biggest stars in a matter of months after storming to victory in the US Open and becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam-winner in 44 years, joins the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the Tiffany family.

The teenager, who said she was “incredibly excited” by her appointment, wore Tiffany pieces on court throughout her US Open run.

She told British Vogue magazine, “It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time.”