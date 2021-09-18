I was extremely excited to learn that our very own community star, Elizabeth Chapman, will be playing the role of ‘Penny’ in the theatre production Dog at The Drayton Arms Theatre in London.

Written by Francesca Pazniokas and directed by Morgan Lee, Dog is a new, experimental play about cycles of abuse and the passive violence that keeps abusers in power.

When Alice needs a place to crash after dropping out of university, her sister Penny welcomes her with open arms. There’s just one catch: Penny’s dog, Elmo – who may not be a dog at all.

The play is on from 28 September – 2 October, 7.30pm.

Tickets: £10.00 Standard, £8.00 Concessions, available online at www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/tickets/dog